Bennington's death mirrors that of close friend Cornell

The death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington came as a surprise to the world when it was announced, but it also struck similarities to the death of fellow rocker and close friend Chris Cornell, who killed himself in May.
Los Angeles County coroner spokesman Brian Elias said Thursday authorities are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide. Bennington, who was 41, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles. He had a strong bond with Cornell and died on what would have been the Soundgarden singer's 53rd birthday.
Bennington was also the godfather to Cornell's 11-year-old son, Chris. And Bennington sang Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" at Cornell's memorial.
The Cornells called Bennington a member of their family in a statement released Thursday. Cornell died by hanging after a concert in Detroit.
