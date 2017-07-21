Hot mics and neckties: Shareable OJ Simpson parole moments

Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson laughs as he appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Simpson was granted parole Thursday after more than eight years in prison for a Las Vegas hotel heist, successfully making his case in a nationally televised hearing that reflected America's enduring fascination with the former football star. The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool Jason Bean