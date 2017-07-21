Workers bring a casket to the Dali Theater Museum in Figueres, Spain, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Salvador Dali's eccentric artistic and personal history took yet another bizarre turn Thursday with the exhumation of his embalmed remains in order to find genetic samples that could settle whether one of the founding figures of surrealism fathered a daughter decades ago.
Workers bring a casket to the Dali Theater Museum in Figueres, Spain, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Salvador Dali's eccentric artistic and personal history took yet another bizarre turn Thursday with the exhumation of his embalmed remains in order to find genetic samples that could settle whether one of the founding figures of surrealism fathered a daughter decades ago. Manu Fernandez AP Photo
Workers bring a casket to the Dali Theater Museum in Figueres, Spain, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Salvador Dali's eccentric artistic and personal history took yet another bizarre turn Thursday with the exhumation of his embalmed remains in order to find genetic samples that could settle whether one of the founding figures of surrealism fathered a daughter decades ago. Manu Fernandez AP Photo

Entertainment

July 21, 2017 4:22 AM

Hair, nails removed from Dali's remains for paternity test

The Associated Press
FIGUERES, Spain

Officials in Spain say that hair, nails and two long bones have been removed from Salvador Dali's embalmed remains to find genetic samples for a paternity test — a move that could open a battle for the artist's estate.

Pilar reader, claims her mother had an affair with the surrealist artist in the northeastern Spanish town of Figueres, where the painter was born in 1904 Abel, a 61-year-old tarot card and interred 84 years later.

A judge in Madrid ruled in June that only a DNA test could settle the lawsuit.

Representatives of the foundation managing Dali's estate said Friday the evidence backing Abel's claims weren't enough to justify the intrusive exhumation, and that it will continue a legal battle to nullify the paternity test.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 2:30

Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
A Dog's Purpose 2:37

A Dog's Purpose

View More Video