July 21, 2017 7:19 AM

Grandmother charged with leaving kids in car while shopping

The Associated Press
SPARTANBURG, S.C.

A South Carolina grandmother has been arrested after authorities say she left her four grandchildren in a hot car while she shopped for groceries.

The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reports that 51-year-old Vanessa Brown-Oquenda faces four counts of child neglect.

Spartanburg County authorities say they were called to a Bi-Lo parking lot Wednesday with a report of unattended children. A deputy found four children sitting unsupervised inside a car.

Authorities the windows had been lowered slightly, but the children were sweating and appeared uncomfortable.

The children were evaluated and placed into emergency protective custody by the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

It wasn't immediately known if Brown-Oquenda had an attorney.

