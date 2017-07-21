'American Pie' singer's domestic assault charge dismissed

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016 file photo, Don McLean performs during a taping of Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Rise Telethon in Nashville, Tenn. A domestic assault charge against McLean has been dismissed after he met the terms of a plea agreement, including staying out of trouble for a year. McLean pleaded guilty in a Maine court under a "deferred disposition" process in which the charge could be wiped away if a defendant met certain conditions. McLean paid a $3,000 fine Thursday, July 20, 2017 to settle remaining charges. Mark Humphrey AP Photo