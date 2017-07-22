Currier holds block party in Manchester

The Currier Museum of Art is opening its doors for a summer block party that includes free admission to all its exhibits.
The party, dubbed "Twilight at the Currier," takes place Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Manchester and is part of the museum's effort to demonstrate its commitment to the New Hampshire community through family-friendly activities. There will be art-making, education activities, live music, performances by local dance companies, hooping and juggling acts, face painting and a lighted parade at twilight featuring handmade mythical creatures.
The museum's director Alan Chong says the museum wants "people to come and enjoy a summer evening at the museum — both inside and out."
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says events like this are "critical to strengthening the fabric of our communities."
Comments