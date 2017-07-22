Police: Dozens of intoxicated concertgoers hospitalized

Police in Connecticut say more than 90 people were hospitalized, many for excessive drinking, during a concert featuring Chance the Rapper.
Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley said Saturday that officers made 50 underage drinking referrals Friday at Hot 93.7's Hot Jam concert Xfinity Theatre. Most of those charged were issued a summons to appear in court. Several other arrests were made throughout the evening.
Police say the crowd was apparently made up of people in their late teens and early 20s. He says tailgating, partying and excessive alcohol consumption was "extremely prevalent."
Foley says a large number of people hospitalized were underage attendees experiencing "severe intoxication."
He says the department is meeting Saturday to discuss what measures need to be taken to prevent such events from happening again.
