Florida photographer turns to nature during stroke recovery

Clyde Butcher, Florida's well-known landscape and environmental photographer who suffered a stroke in early May, recently returned to the swamp for a photo excursion.
Butcher lives in Venice and also owns a home and gallery in Big Cypress National Preserve. For more than 30 years, he ventured deep into the swamp to capture black-and-white images on large format film cameras. Recently he has also used digital cameras.
The 74-year-old told the Herald Tribune that he hopes to begin a photo project in Cedar Key in August. If he can't navigate the boardwalks there on the walker, he may use a wheelchair.
Jackie Obendorf said her father has a good quality of life but misses the outdoors.
Butcher said the stroke was a blockage and not a burst vein.
Comments