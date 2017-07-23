Entertainment

July 23, 2017 3:26 AM

Florida photographer turns to nature during stroke recovery

The Associated Press
VENICE, Fla.

Clyde Butcher, Florida's well-known landscape and environmental photographer who suffered a stroke in early May, recently returned to the swamp for a photo excursion.

Butcher lives in Venice and also owns a home and gallery in Big Cypress National Preserve. For more than 30 years, he ventured deep into the swamp to capture black-and-white images on large format film cameras. Recently he has also used digital cameras.

The 74-year-old told the Herald Tribune that he hopes to begin a photo project in Cedar Key in August. If he can't navigate the boardwalks there on the walker, he may use a wheelchair.

Jackie Obendorf said her father has a good quality of life but misses the outdoors.

Butcher said the stroke was a blockage and not a burst vein.

