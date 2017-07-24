Country performers Brothers Osborne to play at SC State Fair

Country performers Brothers Osborne will take the stage at the 2017 S.C. State Fair.
The group will perform perform Oct. 11 in the Pepsi Grandstand.
Brothers Osborne joins other announced performers for this year’s fair, including country star Chris Young, Christian hip-hop’s TobyMac, R&B singer Keith Sweat and rockers ZZ Top. They are among six musical acts who will play during the fair’s 12-day run in Columbia. The fair will announce the remaining musical act next week.
Brothers Osborne plays everything from traditional country to rock ‘n roll, creating a broad, full-bodied sound that would eventually fill the 11 songs on their major-label debut, “Pawn Shop.” They climbed the country charts with songs like “Stay a Little Longer” and “Rum” and have spent several years headlining their own club shows, touring the country with Darius Rucker, and playing some of the biggest arenas in America with fellow artist, Eric Church.
Tickets to the show are $15 and include fair admission. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 and can be purchased at www.scstatefair.org.
This year’s 148th anniversary State Fair will run Oct. 11-22.
