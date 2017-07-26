Lafayette pooch featured in nationwide dog film festival

Frank is a special dog. Not only is his wardrobe on point, but he is a published author, has his own greeting card line called From Frank, and he has an advice column. And now Frank can add movie star to his impressive resume.
Frank, a French bulldog living in Lafayette, is featured in this year's Bow Wow Film Festival, a festival that travels around the country raising money for local animal shelters and rescues, while highlighting the best qualities of man's best friend.
"Dogs are so cool," Kate Smith, Frank's owner, said. "They are just so good."
The 90-minute reel includes film submissions from across the country and this year includes a short staring Frank.
Lafayette locals have the opportunity to see this hometown hero on the silver screen. The film festival rolls through town on August 6 at Lafayette Theater. The doors will open at 2 p.m. and the 90-minute video starts at 3 p.m.
"There will be booze, candy and popcorn," Smith said.
Smith joined forces with Loving Heart Animal Shelter to bring the festival to Lafayette for the first time. All proceeds will benefit the shelter.
A number of dogs from Loving Heart Animal Shelter will be in attendance, Smith said.
She added the event provides an opportunity not just to highlight the benefits of pet ownership, but also to raise awareness about the number of animals without homes.
Smith said she thinks Frank's personality will translate well onto the big screen. He already has his own YouTube channel and authored the book "Don't Fart When You Snuggle."
Like most dogs, Smith said, Frank has an enormous personality, and it was too funny and sweet not to share with the world.
"Frank has a personality that begs to be spoken for. My husband and I would speak for him behind closed doors and we would die laughing. We thought maybe other people would think it's funny too," Smith said.
Frank loves fart jokes and hanging out with neighborhood friends, like Izzy the cat, who also is featured in his greeting card line.
"Frank is just a little dog on a mission to make humans smile," Smith said.
And whether it's his appearance in the Bow Wow Film Festival or his friendly face on a greeting card, Smith said he usually does just that.
