Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has book deal

FILE - In this July 25, 2016, file photo, Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Georgia gubernatorial candidate Abrams has a book deal. Henry Holt and Co. told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, that Abrams’ “Minority Leader: How to Lead from the Outside and Make Real Change” is scheduled for next spring. According to Holt, her book will combine her life story with “real-world, how-to advice” for women and minorities. Abrams, a Democrat, is hoping to become the country’s first black woman governor. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo