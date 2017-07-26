Patrick, a silverback gorilla at Riverbanks Zoo
Would you trust this Riverbanks Zoo gorilla to pick out your beer?

Posted by Dawn Kujawa

July 26, 2017 3:27 PM

In keeping with a favorite Brew at the Zoo tradition, a Riverbanks animal has helped select ingredients for one of this year’s featured beers.

Patricks’ Pick is a well-balanced blend of caramel 60 malt, cherries, Pilsen and wheat – courtesy of Patrick, one of the zoo’s silverback gorillas. The zoo partnered with Legal Remedy Brewing Company to craft the featured draft.

The annual Brew at the Zoo, set for Aug. 4, is marketed by Riverbanks as “Columbia’s coolest suds sippin’ safari.” Visitors will have a chance to sample from more than 100 varieties of imported, domestic and microbrews during the event, which starts at 7 p.m.

Guests can meander around much of the 170-acre Riverbanks to drink from stations set up throughout the zoo portion of the park.

If you’re going to let Patrick the gorilla pick out your beer, you probably should get to know him. Here are some fun facts, courtesy of Riverbanks Zoo:

PATRICK’S LOOKS

▪ Largest – and hairiest – gorilla at Riverbanks

▪ Weighs 394 pounds

▪ 27 years old

HIS BEHAVIORS AND HABITS

▪ Enjoys watching guests

▪ Enjoys interacting with keepers using children’s toys, like books and bubbles

▪ Best tool user

▪ Best painter

▪ Great at opening a coconut

HIS PERSONALITY

Intelligent, sensitive, observant

HIS FAVORITE FOOD

Loves sweet potatoes

Tickets are $40 for members, $50 for nonmembers. Tickets sell quickly. For details, see www.riverbanks.org

