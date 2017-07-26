Jury: Michael Jackson estate owes Quincy Jones $9.4 million

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 1984 file photo, Michael Jackson, left, holds eight awards as he poses with Quincy Jones at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, July 26, 2017, a jury found that Jackson’s estate owes Jones $9.4 million in royalties and production fees from “Billie Jean,” “Thriller” and more of the superstar’s biggest hits. Doug Pizac, File AP Photo