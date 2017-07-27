Madonna accepts damages from publisher over privacy invasion

FILE- In this July 11, 2017 file photo, Madonna, left, sits with her adopted children David, Stella and Mercy, at the opening of The Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, located at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in the city of Blantyre, Malawi. A lawyer for Madonna said Thursday July 27, 2017, that the star and her twin daughters Stella and Estere have accepted damages form the publisher of the Mail Online website over an article that was a "serious invasion of privacy." Madonna sued Associated Newspapers over a January story giving details of her adoption of the 4-year-old twins from Malawi. AP Photo Thoko Chikondi, File)