Entertainment

Madonna accepts damages from publisher over privacy invasion

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 7:04 AM

LONDON

A lawyer for Madonna says the star and her twin daughters Stella and Estere have accepted damages form the publisher of the Mail Online website over an article that was a "serious invasion of privacy."

Madonna sued Associated Newspapers over a January story giving details of her adoption of the 4-year-old twins from Malawi.

Her lawyer, Jenny Afia, told a judge in London that the story, published while the adoption was underway, could have "threatened the integrity and/or outcome of the adoption process which would have had potentially life-changing implications for the girls."

She said the publisher had agreed to pay Madonna's legal costs and undisclosed damages. Afia said Madonna would donate the damages to a pediatric hospital in Malawi.

Madonna was not at London's High Court for Thursday's hearing.

