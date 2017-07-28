Former Mormon leader is building a new life _ as a woman

ADVANCE FOR RELEASE FRIDAY, JULY 28, 2017 12:01 PDT AND THEREAFTER. In this Monday, July 17, 2017 photo, Laurie Lee Hall gestures while speaking in Salt Lake City. The former LDS stake president, who oversaw a group of Mormon congregations in Tooele for eight years and worked as an architect on her faith's most sacred spaces, faced, in her mind, an impossible choice: Either return to living as a man or resign her membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Giving up her female identity would cause grave damage to her physical and mental health, Hall says. The Salt Lake Tribune via AP Francisco Kjolseth