Entertainment

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 11:50 AM

WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price; John Podesta, chairman of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign; Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — CNN's "State of the Union" — Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Reps. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., and Ted Lieu, D-Calif.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 2:30

Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
A Dog's Purpose 2:37

A Dog's Purpose

View More Video