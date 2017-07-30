Entertainment

20,000 flee spectacular fire at music festival in Barcelona

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 3:58 AM

BARCELONA, Spain

A spectacular fire at a music festival in Spain has forced the evacuation of over 20,000 concertgoers in Barcelona, the regional government says.

Images show towering flames consuming a large outdoor stage Saturday night at the "Tomorrowland" electronic music festival held at Barcelona's Parc de Can Zam.

Barcelona firefighters say there were no serious injuries during the concert evacuation. The event's private security told authorities they treated 20 people for minor injuries or anxiety during the evacuation.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire. The "Tomorrowland" website published a statement saying the "stage caught fire due to a technical malfunction."

The festival in Barcelona was one of several offshoot events of a main "Tomorrowland" festival in Belgium. Organizers say the Barcelona event has been canceled following the fire.

