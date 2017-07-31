Teen pop singer Sabrina Carpenter to play at SC State Fair

Teenage pop singer Sabrina Carpenter will perform at this year’s 2017 South Carolina State Fair.
The singer, songwriter and actress is among six musical acts slated to perform in the Pepsi Grandstand during the fair’s 12-day run in Columbia.
Carpenter – who will play a concert Oct. 22 at the Pepsi Grandstand – joins other announced performers for this year’s fair, including country star Chris Young, Christian hip-hop’s TobyMac, R&B singer Keith Sweat, country performers Brothers Osborne and rockers ZZ Top. They are among six musical acts who will play during the fair’s 12-day run in Columbia.
Carpenter’s journey into music, television and film began at the age of 2 when she followed in her older sister’s footsteps as a beginning ballerina. As her passion and skill in dance flourished, Carpenter surprised her family and friends by discovering her vocal talents. Staying true to her first love of music, Carpenter released her debut album, “Eyes Wide Open,” at age 15.
Carpenter released her sophomore album, EVOLution, in October 2016. The album’s current single, the instantly catchy “Thumbs,” is pushing through to Top 40 all across the country with a combined 100 million plus streams.
Sabrina Carpenter tickets are $15 and include fair admission. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 and can be purchased at www.scstatefair.org.
This year’s 148th anniversary State Fair will run Oct. 11-22.
