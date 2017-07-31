Third Eye Blind will play Columbia concert this fall

Third Eye Blind will bring its 2017 Summer Gods Tour to Columbia this fall.
The show, set for Oct. 27 at Music Farm, will span two decades of music, including the group’s most recent releases, “Dopamine” and “We Are Drugs.”
The alt rock band has been around more than 20 years, bursting onto the music scene with hits like “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper” and “How’s It Going to Be.”
Tickets to the Columbia show go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, Aug. 4. Music Farm presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3. Silversun Pickups is billed as a featured tour guest.
The show starts at 8 p.m. show.
Tickets are $35.50-$39. See www.musicfarm.com for details.
Comments