Carol Burnett returns to TV with "A Little Help"

FILE - In this June 29, 2016, file photo, actress, comedian Carol Burnett speaks at the Cancer Moonshot Summit at Howard University in Washington before introducing Vice President Joe Biden. Burnett says she'll be playing her inner self in a new Netflix series: An 8-year old. Netflix announced Monday, July 31, 2017, that the comedy great will star in an unscripted comedy series titled "A Little Help with Carol Burnett." Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo