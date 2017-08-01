Kanye West's touring company sues over concert insurance

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, Kanye West speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. A lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, by representatives for West claims that insurers have failed to pay nearly $10 million for West’s canceled Saint Pablo Tour last year. The suit filed by Very Good Touring against several Lloyd’s of London syndicates alleges breach of contract and seeks punitive damages and attorney fees beyond the $9.8 million in concert losses. Photo by Charles Sykes