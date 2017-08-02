Entertainment

Group helping pick up litter at Starved Rock State Park

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 10:54 PM

OGLESBY, Ill.

The record-setting number of people visiting Starved Rock State Park is creating a big problem, a lot of litter.

The LaSalle Tribune reports park officials are hearing increased complaints as the number of visitors to the northern Illinois park has grown.

Nicholas Donka of DeKalb is trying to help.

The 30-year-old formed the Starved Rock Cleanup Crew, a group of volunteers that had its first cleanup day at the park on Wednesday.

Donka says he was inspired to create the group after his family saw "a lot of garbage" on a recent visit. He hopes the group will hold monthly cleanups, and that their work will rub off on other visitors so they don't leave litter behind.

Park Superintendent Kerry Novak says people caught littering can be fined up to $200.

