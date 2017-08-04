Tourists queueing to enter the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. An air-conditioning breakdown has caused the Uffizi Galleries in Florence to shut its doors to the public as Italy sizzles in a heat wave. Italy’s celebrated art museum said technicians were working Friday to fix the air conditioning system so it can re-open later in the day. It was staying closed for at least three hours.
Tourists queueing to enter the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. An air-conditioning breakdown has caused the Uffizi Galleries in Florence to shut its doors to the public as Italy sizzles in a heat wave. Italy's celebrated art museum said technicians were working Friday to fix the air conditioning system so it can re-open later in the day. It was staying closed for at least three hours. ANSA via AP Maurizio Degl'Innocenti

Italy art museum shuts amid heat wave due to faulty air con

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 7:38 AM

ROME

An air-conditioning breakdown has caused the Uffizi Galleries in Florence to shut its doors to the public as Italy sizzles in a heat wave.

The Renaissance art capital has a reputation for being one of Italy's hottest cities every summer. But a heat wave gripping the nation for days was making it tougher to stay cool.

Italy's celebrated art museum said technicians were working Friday to fix the air conditioning system so it can re-open later in the day. It was staying closed for at least three hours.

Besides keeping visitors comfortable, temperature control systems are also vital for avoiding damage to centuries-old paintings.

Temperatures in Florence were predicted to rise to about 103 F (nearly 40 C) Friday afternoon.

Rome temperatures this week hit around 100 F (38 C).

