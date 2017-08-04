Iowa trial set for January for 'Bachelor' star Chris Soules

FILE - In this June 19, 2015, file photo, Iowa farmer Chris Soules, a former star of ABC's "The Bachelor," speaks during a news conference before a NASCAR event in Newton, Iowa. Court documents posted online Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, show that Soules is scheduled to go on trial Jan. 18, 2018, for leaving the scene of a fatal accident in April 2017. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo