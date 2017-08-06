Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood feared the worst with cancer call

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday March 25, 2016, Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood performs during a Rolling Stones concert in Havana, Cuba. In an interview published in a British newspaper Sunday Aug. 6, 2017, 70-year old Wood reveals that he recently underwent an emergency operation after being diagnosed with lung cancer, and quoted as saying "There was a week when everything hung in the balance and it could have been curtains - time to say goodbye." A doctor made the cancer diagnosis when the former hellraiser underwent routine health tests before the upcoming Rolling Stones tour. Enric Marti, FILE AP Photo