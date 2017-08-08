Haruo Nakajima, actor who played original Godzilla, dies

FILE - In this April 28, 2014 file photo, original Godzilla suit actor Haruo Nakajima, who has played his role as the monster, points a figure of the monster he made for the movie, as he speaks during an interview at his home in Sagamihara, near Tokyo. Nakajima, the actor who stomped in a rubber suit to portray the original 1954 Godzilla, has died on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. He was 88. Junji Kurokawa, File AP Photo