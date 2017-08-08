Surrounded by a phalanx of men, Tree Paine, center, publicist for Taylor Swift, walks in to attend the jury selection phase in a civil trial to determine whether a radio host groped the pop singer as the case opens in federal court Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in Denver.
Surrounded by a phalanx of men, Tree Paine, center, publicist for Taylor Swift, walks in to attend the jury selection phase in a civil trial to determine whether a radio host groped the pop singer as the case opens in federal court Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in Denver. David Zalubowski AP Photo
Surrounded by a phalanx of men, Tree Paine, center, publicist for Taylor Swift, walks in to attend the jury selection phase in a civil trial to determine whether a radio host groped the pop singer as the case opens in federal court Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in Denver. David Zalubowski AP Photo

Entertainment

Jury expected to be seated soon in Taylor Swift groping case

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 3:09 AM

DENVER

A jury is expected to be seated soon in Taylor Swift's civil trial involving a groping allegation against a former DJ.

More than 30 potential jurors are due in federal court in Denver on Tuesday, and eight of them should be chosen by the afternoon.

A questionnaire released on the first day of selection Monday asked candidates if they had seen photographs related to the case. That's a possible reference to a photo showing David Mueller with his hand behind the popstar, just below her waist, before a 2013 concert in Denver.

Swift sued Mueller, accusing him of inappropriately touching her during the meet-and-greet. Mueller denies the allegation and claims Swift's team got him fired from his job by reporting the allegation to his bosses — not the police.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 2:30

Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
A Dog's Purpose 2:37

A Dog's Purpose

View More Video