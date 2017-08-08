Entertainment

American Writers Museum unveils fall programs with workshops

The Associated Press

agosto 08, 2017 6:17 AM

CHICAGO

A writers' museum in Chicago is announcing a series of events for the rest of the year including readings for children, book signings and writing workshops.

Officials with the American Writers Museum say their fall programming kicks off Tuesday with a children's author story time.

The museum will also hold an event to induct late film critic Roger Ebert into the Chicago Literary Hall of Fame on Aug. 19 and host the Gwendolyn Brooks Open Mic Awards on Sept. 27.

The museum opened earlier this year on Michigan Avenue. Officials say there's something for all ages, including permanent exhibits and special galleries.

