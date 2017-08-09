The Latest: Tiger Woods to enter diversion program Oct. 25

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, Tiger Woods reacts on the 10th hole during the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The attorney for Woods says the golfer will not attend his arraignment on a driving under the influence charge. Under court rules, Woods’ attorney can enter a not guilty plea on his behalf Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Any other plea would require Woods’ attendance. Kamran Jebreili, File AP Photo