'We're all in the same boat' _ Michael Moore preaches unity

FILE - In this May 17, 2017 file photo, filmmaker Michael Moore attends the Turner Network 2017 Upfront presentation at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Moore showed his patriotism by marching down the Avenue of the Americas with a drum and fife corps after making his Broadway debut. “I say this to the people who disagree with me, we’re all Americans. We’re all in the same boat, and we’re going to sink or swim together. I prefer not to sink. So let’s find a way, if we can, to work together to save this country,” Moore said Thursday, Aug. 10. . Photo by Evan Agostini