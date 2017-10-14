Entertainment

Pueblo potter to give annual Rudolfo Anaya lecture at UNM

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 3:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The University of New Mexico has announced that Native American potter and poet Nora Naranjo Morse will give the annual lecture named after Mexican-American novelist Rudolfo Anaya.

Naranjo Morse is scheduled to speak on campus Oct. 27 for the Rudolfo and Patricia Anaya Lecture on the Literature of the Southwest.

The lecture was created through a donation from the Pastura, New Mexico-born author who also founded the university's creative writing program.

Naranjo Morse, a member of the Santa Clara Pueblo, is an internationally known sculptor, poet, filmmaker and producer of films on Pueblo life and culture.

University of New Mexico English professor Bernadine Hernandez says in recent years Acoma Pueblo poet Simon Ortiz and novelist Rigoberto Gonzalez have been keynote speakers for the lecture series.

