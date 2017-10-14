US politician Hillary Rodham Clinton delivers a speech during a ceremony where she received a Honorary Doctorate at Swansea University, in recognition of her commitment to promoting the rights of families and children around the world, in Swansea, Wales, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.
US politician Hillary Rodham Clinton delivers a speech during a ceremony where she received a Honorary Doctorate at Swansea University, in recognition of her commitment to promoting the rights of families and children around the world, in Swansea, Wales, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. PA via AP Ben Birchall
US politician Hillary Rodham Clinton delivers a speech during a ceremony where she received a Honorary Doctorate at Swansea University, in recognition of her commitment to promoting the rights of families and children around the world, in Swansea, Wales, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. PA via AP Ben Birchall

Entertainment

Hillary Clinton says Brexit uncertainty affecting children

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 1:12 PM

LONDON

Children are being given "short shrift" in the Brexit process, with some left feeling worried and unsafe, Hillary Clinton said Saturday.

The 2016 U.S. presidential candidate spoke at Swansea University in Wales, which presented her with an honorary doctorate.

Clinton said uncertainty about the future rights of some 3 million European Union citizens living in Britain means "the residency rights of half a million children, including many who were born in the U.K., are hanging in the balance."

The ex-U.S. secretary of state said "there are reports of children being worried, feeling uncertain, even unsafe."

Swansea University honored Clinton for her work promoting the rights of families and children, a cause the school shares.

It has renamed its college of law the Hillary Rodham Clinton School of Law.

Clinton lamented what she called divisive politics and rhetoric on both sides of the Atlantic, saying "currents of anger and resentment are underpinning our national conversation" in the United States.

In a direct swipe at President Donald Trump, she said that "instead of bringing people together, we have leaders who stoke our divisions, try to distract us with controversy after controversy, and undermine free speech and the press."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

    Rapper Macklemore was in Modesto, Calif. in mid-June filming with his grandmother, who lives in town. He made various stops around the city including WinCo, Second Chance Consignment, and Foundation Tattoo. Photos and video clips provided by: Sarah Teter.

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 2:30

Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
A Dog's Purpose 2:37

A Dog's Purpose

View More Video