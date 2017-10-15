Entertainment

'SNL' gave passing notice to fallen mogul Harvey Weinstein

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 1:14 AM

NBC's "Saturday Night Live" gave Harvey Weinstein a pass last week. The disgraced movie mogul wasn't quite so lucky this week.

"Weekend Update" tossed off a few barbs targeting Weinstein and his fall amid numerous accusations of sexual assault.

Colin Jost proposed that rather than the rehab Weinstein has pledged to undergo, jail would be more fitting. Michael Che suggested that Weinstein's face resembles "chewed bubblegum rolled in cat hair."

Earlier, a sketch depicted actresses discussing sexual harassment. Kate McKinnon as a dotty Hollywood veteran recalled being invited to Weinstein's hotel room where he was naked and hanging upside down, trying to trick her into thinking his genitals were actually his face.

But thanks to Alex Baldwin and fellow players, the night's preferred target was, as usual, President Donald Trump.

