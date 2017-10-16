Russian artist Petr Pavlensky poses in front of a Banque de France building after setting fire to the window gates as part of a performance in Paris, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Pavlensky, known for macabre, politically charged actions, was being detained by police.
Russian artist Petr Pavlensky poses in front of a Banque de France building after setting fire to the window gates as part of a performance in Paris, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Pavlensky, known for macabre, politically charged actions, was being detained by police. Capucine Henry AP Photo

Entertainment

Russian performance artist sets fire to Paris bank

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 10:13 AM

PARIS

A controversial Russian performance artist has been detained after setting fire to the facade of a Paris branch of France's central bank.

The building suffered minor damage and had its doors closed Monday.

Earlier this year, Pyotr Pavlensky, who's known for his grotesque and politically-charged performances, said he has received political asylum in France. He sought asylum in January after he was accused of rape in Russia. He denies the accusations.

He was jailed for six months in 2015 to 2016 after setting fire to the doors of the headquarters of the Russian federal security agency in Moscow, in what he claimed was political art.

His most shocking stunt was in 2013, when he nailed his scrotum to the cobblestones of Moscow's Red Square in what he said was a metaphor for Russian political apathy.

  Comments  

