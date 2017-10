FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, March 12, 2017, British singer Ed Sheeran performs during the Italian State RAI TV program "Che Tempo che Fa", in Milan, Italy. Sheeran has told fans via Instagram that he's had a bicycle injury and posted a photo of his arm in a cast, advising fans he may have to change some concert dates with a series of shows in Asia scheduled to start on Oct. 22. Antonio Calanni, FILE AP Photo