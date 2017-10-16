Entertainment

Upstate NY venue slashes NYC Ballet's residency to 1 week

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 8:41 AM

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.

The New York City Ballet's summer residency in Saratoga Springs is being shortened — again.

Elizabeth Sobol, president and CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center, told the Times Union of Albany on Sunday that the ballet's 2018 season at the upstate venue will be cut from two weeks to just one week.

Sobol says SPAC's board decided to reduce the Manhattan-based dance troupe's annual July stay because SPAC lost more than $1 million on the ballet's residency this past summer.

When SPAC opened in 1966 the NYCB spent a month performing at the amphitheater located in a state park. The ballet season was later reduced to three weeks and remained at that length for 30 years until being shortened to two weeks in 2009.

The Philadelphia Orchestra's annual August residency at SPAC will remain at 12 performances.

