Weinstein Co., mired in sex scandal, may be up for sale

FILE - In this March 7, 2012 file photo, U.S film producer and movie studio chairman Harvey Weinstein during an interview with the Associated Press in Paris, the same day as Weinstein received, Chevalier of the Legion of Honor by French President Nicolas Sarkozy. French President Emmanuel Macron says Sunday Oct. 15, 2017 that he wants to revoke Harvey Weinstein's Legion of Honor award after the wave of accusations of sexual harassment and abuse against the Hollywood titan. Remy de la Mauviniere, File AP Photo