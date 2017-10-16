Calls for exiled player to go to WCup stirs storm in Egypt

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2012 file photo, Al-Ahly SC's Mohamed Aboutrika celebrates after scoring a goal against Sanfrecce Hiroshima during their quarterfinal at the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament in Toyota, Japan. A social media campaign to persuade former star midfielder Aboutrika to come out of retirement - and exile - to join Egypt’s World Cup squad in Russia has stirred a storm in a country where politics and football often mix. The hugely popular Aboutrika already said no to a comeback, but pro-government media, seething over the show of love for the retired player, continues to vilify him over alleged ties to an outlawed Islamist group. Shuji Kajiyama, File AP Photo