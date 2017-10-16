Entertainment

Helmet maker vows fight against Hernandez concussion lawsuit

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 10:13 PM

DEDHAM, Mass.

Football helmet maker Riddell says it intends to vigorously defend its products and its reputation against concussion-related lawsuits like one lawyers for late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez have filed in Massachusetts against it and the NFL.

Des Plaines (dehz playnz), Illinois-based Riddell says it introduced helmets designed to mitigate concussion risks more than 15 years ago.

Hernandez's attorneys filed a federal lawsuit last month after Hernandez killed himself in prison and an autopsy revealed he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (ehn-sehf-uh-LAH'-puh-thee), a brain disease found in people who've suffered repetitive brain trauma such as concussions.

The lawsuit was refiled Monday. It accuses the NFL of hiding the dangers of football and names Riddell. It seeks damages for Hernandez's daughter.

The NFL hasn't responded to emails seeking comment.

The Patriots have been removed from the new lawsuit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

    Rapper Macklemore was in Modesto, Calif. in mid-June filming with his grandmother, who lives in town. He made various stops around the city including WinCo, Second Chance Consignment, and Foundation Tattoo. Photos and video clips provided by: Sarah Teter.

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 2:30

Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
A Dog's Purpose 2:37

A Dog's Purpose

View More Video