In this March 25, 2015 photo German-born Stedelijk Museum director Beatrix Ruf speeches prior to a press preview of the exhibit "The Oasis of Matisse" at Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The director of Amsterdam's renowned Stedelijk Museum has quit amid reports that she held functions in her spare time that could have created a conflict of interests. Peter Dejong AP Photo

Entertainment

Director of Amsterdam's Stedelijk Museum quits

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 7:10 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands

The director of Amsterdam's renowned Stedelijk Museum has quit amid media reports that she engaged in work that could have created a conflict of interests.

The modern art museum said in a statement Tuesday that Beatrix Ruf was stepping down immediately "in the interests of the museum" following recent media "speculation" that could impact the museum's reputation.

Respected Dutch daily NRC Handelsblad has published reports about Ruf's activities outside her full-time job as the Stedelijk's director, including running a lucrative arts consultancy.

In the museum's statement, Ruf does not comment on the NRC reports. She says, "For me, the interests of the museum come first."

