MercyMe wins artist of the year at Dove Awards

Associated Press

October 17, 2017 10:08 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Contemporary Christian band MercyMe took home awards for artist of the year and pop/contemporary album of the year and the band's frontman, Bart Millard, was named songwriter of the year (artist) at this year's Dove Awards.

The Gospel Music Association held its annual awards show Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee, with performances by Reba McEntire, CeCe Winans, Danny Gokey and Hillsong Worship. McEntire, a country music star and actress, also won her first Dove Award ever for bluegrass/country/roots album of the year and the Grammy-winning Winans won gospel artist of the year and contemporary gospel/urban album of the year.

Other multiple winners included producer Bernie Herms, Gaither Vocal Band, NEEDTOBREATHE, Zach Williams and songwriters Ben Fielding and Brooke Ligertwood.

