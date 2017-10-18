Entertainment

Literary publications get mixed reviews on gender parity

AP National Writer

October 18, 2017 8:41 AM

NEW YORK

The state of book criticism is getting a mixed review on gender parity.

A new survey of top literary publications finds that the ratio of women to men ranges from roughly equal in The New York Times Book Review and Granta to men substantially outnumbering women in The Atlantic, the Paris Review and other publications. The so-called VIDA count was launched in 2010 and helped start an industry discussion by tallying the percentage of books reviewed that are written by women and the percentage of women among the critics.

VIDA, a nonprofit feminist organization based in New York, announced the results Wednesday.

