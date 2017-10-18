Luke Bryan seen at 2017 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Country stars honor shooting victims at CMT Artists show

October 18, 2017 10:07 PM

Country singer Jason Aldean and other stars honored victims of a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas instead of handing out awards at the CMT Artists of the Year show.

The awards show Wednesday night pivoted to focus on victims of the shooting, as well as those recovering from hurricanes and wildfires, with a night of somber tributes, inspirational anthems and voices lifted in harmony.

Aldean, who was on stage when the shooting started Oct. 1, stood on stage with the night's other award winners, including Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban, to dedicate the night to music fans.

Aldean closed out the show with a group performance of "I Won't Back Down" by Tom Petty.

