Entertainment

Man arrested near Denzel Washington movie set

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 5:19 AM

BOSTON

Police say a man has been arrested near the set of the film "Equalizer 2" starring Denzel Washington for robbery and an attempted carjacking.

WHDH-TV reports the suspect first took a woman's purse Thursday a few blocks from the set. The man then ran to the set, where he faced several Boston police officers who were patrolling the area.

Authorities say the officers drew their guns after the man went toward them with a knife. No shots were fired.

Police say the man tried to escape by carjacking someone, but he was stopped by officers who used pepper spray.

This is the second time the set has seen police action. Two people are facing charges after guards were shot on the set earlier this month.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

    Rapper Macklemore was in Modesto, Calif. in mid-June filming with his grandmother, who lives in town. He made various stops around the city including WinCo, Second Chance Consignment, and Foundation Tattoo. Photos and video clips provided by: Sarah Teter.

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 2:30

Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
A Dog's Purpose 2:37

A Dog's Purpose

View More Video