Television Academy statement on Harvey Weinstein

October 20, 2017 10:21 AM

The Television Academy released the following statement Friday on Harvey Weinstein, following a meeting by the group's Board of Governors on Thursday night in Los Angeles:

"Sexual harassment in any form is abhorrent and totally unacceptable. Television is a collaborative industry and we fully support those who have been affected by these allegations. The Television Academy stands united with those throughout the industry condemning such behavior in the strongest terms.

"The Television Academy's Board of Governors met this evening. In accordance with the Academy's established procedures, it was overwhelmingly decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings concerning Academy member Harvey Weinstein; such proceedings could result in action up to and including termination of Academy membership. Per the Academy's bylaws, a hearing has been set for early November."

