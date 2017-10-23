Entertainment

Satirical 'Ask A Mexican' column to end after 11 years

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 2:44 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The "Ask A Mexican" column, a satirical weekly installment about U.S. Latinos that once ran in more than three dozen alternative weekly newspapers across the country, is coming to an end.

The column's founder, Gustavo Arellano, told The Associated Press on Monday the final version will appear online for Albuquerque's Weekly Alibi. The column will not appear in the OC Weekly of Fountain Valley, California, a publication where the column began.

Arellano resigned from the OC Weekly this month after he refused the newspaper's ownership's request to layoff half of the publication's staff.

Arellano says the OC Weekly owns the column and he has rejected an offer to continue it as a contractor.

The column, which began in 2016, drew national attention for asking readers to submit questions to Arellano about Mexican immigrants and Mexican Americans.

