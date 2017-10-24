Angry soldier's widow says Trump didn't know husband's name

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, Myeshia Johnson kisses the casket of her husband, Sgt. La David Johnson during his burial service at Fred Hunter's Hollywood Memorial Gardens in Hollywood, Fla. Myeshia Johnson told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, that she has nothing to say to the president, adding that his phone call to her made "me cry even worse." Miami Herald via AP, File Matias J. Ocner