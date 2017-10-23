New show of photos by Walker Evans at San Francisco MOMA

In this photo provided by the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art is the photograph by Walker Evans called "Subway Portrait" taken between 1938-1941. The photo is part of a new retrospective exhibit at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art featuring 400 pieces of Walker's vintage prints, paintings and items from his personal collection. The exhibit was conceived as a 50-year retrospective highlighting the photographer's fascination with popular culture or vernacular — a celebration of the beauty in everyday life. San Francisco Museum of Modern Art via AP Walker Evans