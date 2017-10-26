Entertainment

Jane Fonda to hold birthday event with fundraiser in Atlanta

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 8:52 AM

ATLANTA

Jane Fonda will hold an 80th birthday celebration in hopes of raising funds for her foundation.

"Eight Decades of Jane" will be held Dec. 9 at an upscale hotel in Atlanta. The fundraiser event will recognize Fonda's life achievements along with her foundation, Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential.

James Taylor and Carol King will perform at the event. Guest expected to attend include Ted Turner, Sally Field, Rosie O'Donnell, Diane Lane, Troy Garity and Paula Weinstein.

An eight course menu will be prepared as each course will represent a decade of Fonda's life.

Fonda, an actress and political activist, created GCAPP in 1995. The Atlanta-based nonprofit organization focuses on teen pregnancy prevention and adolescent health.

