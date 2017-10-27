Entertainment

TV viewers drop 10 percent from 2016 for World Series Game 2

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 1:17 AM

LOS ANGELES

Viewers for the second game of the World Series dropped 10 percent from last year, less than the 21 percent decline for the opener.

Houston's 7-6, 11-inning win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night averaged 16,019,000 viewers, Fox said Thursday. That was down from 17.8 million for the Cubs' 5-1 victory over Cleveland last year — the most-watched Game 2 since 2009.

This year's thriller, which featured five home runs during extra innings, was seen by an average of 15,483,000 viewers on Fox, 382,000 on Fox Deportes and 154,000 on Fox Sports Go.

Last year's Game 2 averaged 17.8 million, of which 17.4 million were on Fox, 278,000 on Fox Deportes and 115,000 on Fox Sports Go.

Los Angeles' 3-1 win in this year's opener averaged 15,458,000 viewers on the three Fox outlets.

